WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Several communities along the Route 20 corridor were targeted by thieves who smash windows in order to steal valuables from cars earlier this week.

The towns of Ludlow and Wilbraham were hit by these thieves who police say traveled to this area from Connecticut. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, there was a rash of car break-ins throughout several communities. What makes these break-ins different is that instead of checking for unlocked cars, the thieves are smashing car windows to get at the items left inside.

Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas told 22News, “If they see something of inherent value they’ll, cause it only take seconds, shatter the glass, grab it and then they are gone.”

Police say the suspects quickly fled through these communities, as well as East Longmeadow, and back into Connecticut. They advise residents not to keep valuables in their cars, including packages and presents.

Police are looking for any information people may have, including doorbell footage. If you heard breaking glass or a car alarm, please contact your local police department.