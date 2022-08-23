(WWLP) – Social media accounts that are verified are being targeted by phishing scammers, the Better Business Bureau has provided tips to avoid being hacked.

A phishing scam is where someone is contacting you and looking to steal your personal information, like social security numbers, credit card or bank account numbers, or passwords.

Users may receive fake or suspicious emails, texts, or DMs that look like they were sent by Twitter, that say your verified account has been flagged, and you’ll need to re-verify it. The scam message asks you to click on a link and if you give any sort of information beyond the link then you are at serious risk of being hacked.

Review the following Better Business Bureau pointers to avoid these scams:

Do not click on unsolicited messages , especially if they ask you to click on links or open attachments.

, especially if they ask you to click on links or open attachments. Protect your personal information , do not give out login information without verifying the request.

, do not give out login information without verifying the request. Understand social media policies and how the platforms work. Twitter for example never sends emails with a request for login credentials.

and how the platforms work. Twitter for example never sends emails with a request for login credentials. Signs of a scam include poor spelling, bad grammar, and scare tactics.

If you are concerned about one of your accounts, log into your account directly from your institution’s webpage (and not a link provided in the text).