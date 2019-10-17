Social media school bomb threat leads to arrest in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – A man was arrested after he allegedly posted a bomb threat for Chicopee schools to social media Wednesday afternoon.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News officers received a call around 12:10 p.m. about a man’s post that said, “start with the children and blow up schools.”

Wilk said the suspect, 29-year-old Dana Hilton, was located by the library using his cell phone. Officers brought him in for questioning and arrested him after further investigation.

Hilton is being charged with filing a false bomb threat and was held on a $5,040 bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned in court Thursday morning.

Police are reminding the public that if they see something they should report it, especially threats on social media.