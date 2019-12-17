Social media shake-up rocks Vermont Police Department

(WPTZ) Just hours after being announced as the new acting chief of Vermont’s Burlington Police Department, Deputy Chief Jan Wright was removed from the post amid a new storm of social media controversy.

The leadership change was announced via email from Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger’s office just before the start of Monday’s City Council meeting.

Wright was placed in the role on Monday after now-former Chief Brandon del Pozo admitted to using an anonymous twitter account to mock a critic of the department over the summer. Del Pozo submitted his resignation Sunday evening.

According to Weinberger, Wright disclosed that she had also used a social media account with a fake name shortly after the press conference where her role as acting chief was announced. Using the Facebook screen name “Lori Spicer,” Wright discussed department policies and practices with other users.

