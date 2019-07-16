‘Some jerk’ steals doors off police Humvee

by: Associated Press

WARREN, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts are looking for “some jerk” who stole four doors off a department vehicle.

The Warren Police Department’s Humvee doors were taken just before 5 a.m. Friday while it was parked in a municipal lot near the police station.

Police have surveillance video of a white pickup truck they believe may have been driven by a person connected to the theft.

Chief Gerald Millette tells the Telegram & Gazette the doors can be lifted off their hinges without unbolting anything. The motive for the theft is unclear, but Millette says such doors can fetch up to $5,000 online.

The department acquired the vehicle from the federal government to assist with emergencies. Millette says “We used it for a lot of things until some jerk stole the doors.”

