BOSTON (WWLP) – A Somerville man was sentenced to nearly nine years for his role in a methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy.

According to the Department of Justice, 41-year-old William Velez was sentenced to 105 months in prison and three years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty in March of 2022 to conspiring to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute around 50 grams of methamphetamine.

Velez and several others conspired to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine throughout the Everett and Boston areas around October 2019 and September 2020.