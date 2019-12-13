Sources: Murder-suicide investigation involves mother and 5-year-old daughter

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY, PA (WBRE / WYOU) – The Pennsylvania State Police confirmed their Major Case Team is investigating a murder-suicide just off Laurel Run Road in Bear Creek Township.

Police say Christina Tyler of Wilkes-Barre apparently killed 5-year-old Olivia Tyler and then killed herself. Sources close to the investigation have confirmed Christina is Olivia’s mother.

Multiple units, including crime scene investigators are at the scene. State Police say the two were found dead inside a vehicle. Investigators appear to be focusing on a red car parked just off the road.