South Deerfield man arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl filled counterfeit drugs in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (WWLP) – A South Deerfield man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly sold counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl in Kansas.

According to Jim Cross, spokesperson for Attorney Stephen McAllister in Kansas, 32-year-old Anthony Stokes of South Deerfield is charged with five counts of distributing fentanyl and five counts of selling counterfeit drugs.

The federal indictment was unsealed Wednesday in Kansas.

Cross said the indictment alleges that the crimes took place during December 2018 through to February 2019 in Wyandotte County, Kansas.

Stokes allegedly sold 114 tablets with counterfeit identifying marks belonging to Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals.

Cross said the tablets contained more than 14.6 grams of fentanyl.

Stokes was arrested on Tuesday. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a $1 million fine on the fentanyl charge and up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000 on the counterfeit drug charges.

Investigating agencies included Food and Drug Administration Office of Criminal Investigations, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the DEA with the help of Deerfield police, Massachusetts State Police, Whatley police, and the Northwestern DA’s Anti-Crime Task Force.