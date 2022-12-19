SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A South Hadley man was arraigned Monday morning in connection with allegedly murdering his father.

Craig R. Weise pleaded not guilty to charges during his arraignment in Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown and will be held without bail in a Hampden County jail, where he was already being detained for unrelated charges in Holyoke. He is scheduled to appear back in court on January 20.

According to Northwestern District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Laurie Loisel, Weise allegedly killed his father, 70-year-old David Weise Sr., in their shared home on Lawn Street and then attempted to set the house on fire.

South Hadley Police were called to the home on September 9th by a home health care agency. Officers found David’s body in the home and evidence of a recent fire inside. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled David’s death as a homicide.