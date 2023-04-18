SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A South Hadley man pleaded not guilty to firearms charges after officials were called to the Riverboat Village Apartments for an unknown chemical substance.

South Hadley Police Chief Jennifer Gundersen told 22News officers and firefighters were called to the apartment complex around 12:55 p.m. Sunday and found propane tanks and other hazardous materials in the apartment of 33-year-old Paul Traficante.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Laurie Loisel, police found legal, but potentially dangerous substances such as hydrogen peroxide, sulfuric acid, and potassium nitrate. The numerous noxious chemicals were seized and destroyed at an offsite location.

There was no evidence he was engaging in any criminal conduct with the chemicals.

During the search of the apartment, police found an unsecured weapon, ammunition, and three loaded magazines. He was arrested and charged with possession of a large-capacity feeding device and improper storage of a firearm.

Traficante’s bail was set at $250 along with the following conditions:

He not be allowed to have a license to carry a weapon;

He not be in possession of any type of firearms or ammunition, or knives or swords

He not construct or possess any set up that could be construed as a chemistry lab or a place to conduct scientific tests or manufacture chemicals.

Traficante is scheduled for a pretrial conference on May 23.