South Hadley man arrested after allegedly firing gun at man in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A South Hadley man was arrested after allegedly firing a gun at a man in the parking lot of the Econo Lodge Motel in West Springfield Tuesday afternoon.

According to West Springfield Police, officers were called to the Econo Lodge Motel on Elm Street at around 1:30 p.m., for a man who had just fired a gun in the parking lot.

Officers located Ronald Stevenson, who was sitting in his vehicle and failed to follow officer’s instructions. According to police, he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

Officers then removed Stevenson from his vehicle and a firearm was located under the driver seat.

Further investigation revealed that Stevenson had a brief altercation with an unknown man, who had briefly entered Stevenson’s vehicle with him. The man had left the area as the passenger in a second car and attempted to drive away.

Police said when the man left the area, Stevenson pulled the handgun from his coat pocket briefly pointed it at the car, and then fired it towards a wooded area adjacent to the motel parking lot. After the shooting, he returned to his vehicle.

A spent shell casing was located in the parking lot where Stevenson allegedly fired the gun. He was then arrested and facing the following charges: