NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)– A man from South Hadley has been arraigned in connection to the murder of his father.

Craig R. Weise, 35, pleaded not guilty in Hampshire Superior Court Thursday to charges of murder and attempted arson of a dwelling house, alleging that he killed his father, David Weise Sr., 70, on Sept. 9, 2022, and attempted to burn down their shared home where the murder occurred.

South Hadley Police were called to the home on September 9th by a home health care agency for a wellbeing check on David. Officers found the older man’s body in the home and evidence of a recent fire inside. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death as a homicide, with the cause of death being numerous blunt force injuries and strangulation.

Weise held without bail on Thursday, as he has been since his arrest September 10, 2022 after allegedly striking Holyoke Police officers who were attempting to speak with him about his father’s death.

The case was continued until July 18 for a pretrial hearing.