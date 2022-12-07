SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The son of a South Hadley man killed in September has been charged for his murder.

Police filed a criminal complaint in Eastern Hampshire District Court Wednesday in Belchertown, charging 35-year-old Craig R. Weise of South Hadley with allegedly murdering his father, 70-year-old David Weise Sr. on September 9.

According to Northwestern District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Laurie Loisel, Craig allegedly killed his father in their shared home on Lawn St. and then attempted to set the house on fire. South Hadley Police were called to the home around 4:00 p.m. by a home health care agency. Officers found David’s body in the home and evidence of a recent fire inside. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled David’s death as a homicide.

“We hope this development in the case will assuage any concerns of the community while also providing some answers for David Weise Sr.’s family,” said Northwestern Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Suhl, prosecutor for the case. “Investigators have worked tirelessly since Mr. Weise’s body was discovered on September 9 to identify the perpetrator of this crime.”

A warrant was issued for Craig’s arrest following the filing of the charges. Craig is currently being detained at the Hampden County House of Correction on unrelated charges he was arrested for on September 10 in Holyoke. An arraignment will be set at a later date.