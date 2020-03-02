South Hadley man facing several child pornography charges to be arraigned on additional charges

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – A South Hadley man facing child pornography charges is scheduled to be arraigned on new charges in Hampshire Superior Court Monday afternoon.

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Mary Carey told 22News, on Tuesday, February 25, 38-year-old Thomas Horton was indicted on three counts of possession of child pornography – subsequent offense, and eight counts of dissemination of visual material depicting sexual conduct involving a child.

South Hadley man indicted on 20 counts of possession of child pornography

Carey said the new charges involve several images and video files of child pornography on digital media devices as well as dissemination of video files depicting abuse sent over a google account to another google account user.

These charges are in addition to Horton’s original charges of 20 counts of possession of child pornography when he was arrested on a warrant on October 2, 2019.

22News is in court for the arraignment and will update this story as soon as more information is available.