SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A South Hadley man has been indicted by a Hampshire County Grand Jury in connection to the murder of his father in September of 2022.

Northwestern District Attorney spokesperson Laurie Loisel said 35-year-old Craig Weise of South Hadley will be arraigned on April 3 on charges of murder and attempted arson of a dwelling house. It is alleged that Craig killed his father, 70-year-old David Weise, in the home they shared at 37 Lawn Street on September 9, 2022 and then attempted to set the house on fire.

South Hadley Police were called to the home on September 9th by a home health care agency for a wellbeing check on David. Officers found David’s body in the home and evidence of a recent fire inside. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled David’s death as a homicide, with the cause of death being numerous blunt force injuries and strangulation.

Craig has been detained since September 10 after he allegedly hit a Holyoke Police Officer that was attempting to speak with him about his father’s death. He was charged in District Court on December 7 for murder. The case has now moved up to the Hampshire County Grand Jury.