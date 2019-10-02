South Hadley man indicted on 20 counts of possession of child pornography

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass (WWLP) – A South Hadley man was arraigned on 20 counts of possession of child pornography on Wednesday.

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Mary Carey told 22News, 38-year-old Thomas Horton was arrested on a warrant issued by the Hampshire Superior Court and arraigned on 20 counts of possession of child pornography.

“These charges stem from a lengthy investigation by the South Hadley Police Department following its receipt of a “cyber tip” from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. As part of that investigation, search warrants were obtained for digital media devices at the defendant’s residence, several of which were found to contain child pornography. The 20 separate counts of possession of child pornography relate to 20 separate “caches” of photos and/or videos found within the defendant’s Google Photos account.” -Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Mary Carey

Carey said Bail in the amount of $10,000 cash or $100,000 surety was set without prejudice with conditions to ensure no unsupervised contact with minor children if the defendant posts bail.

Horton is scheduled to be back in court on March 2, 2020, for a pretrial hearing. If convicted he will face a maximum potential penalty of five years in state prison for each violation.