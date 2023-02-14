SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley police are investigating a suspected illegal marijuana grow at a house on Abbey Street.

South Hadley Police Chief Jennifer Gundersen told 22News that police executed a search warrant at the house at around 6:00 a.m.

Abbey Street is closed to traffic while officers investigate. Gundersen says this is necessary to ensure “law enforcement and other public safety personnel can render the property safe and conduct their search.”

The chief added that there is no ongoing threat to the community, and it is expected that Abbey Street will re-open to traffic later in the day.

In Massachusetts, residents can grow up to 6 plants. If there’s more than one person over 21 living in the home who wants to grow at home, the maximum number of plants that may be grown in a home is 12 plants.