SOUTH HADLEY, Mass (WWLP) – The South Hadley Police Department is looking to identify the shoplifting suspect pictured above.

According to the South Hadley Police Department, the person pictured above is a suspect in a shoplifting incident that happened on December 19.

(Photo: South Hadley Police Department)

(Photo: South Hadley Police Department)

If you can identify this person or have any information you are asked to call 413-538-8231 extension 306, or anonymously at 413-538-8231 and press 6.