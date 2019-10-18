South Hadley Police seeking identity of suspects using bank card left at restaurant

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help identifying the individuals pictured above who allegedly used a bank card that was left at a local restaurant on several locations.

The South Hadley Police Department said the debit card that was left behind at the restaurant on September 2. The card was then used by a black man who was accompanied by two Hispanic women at several locations within South Hadley, Chicopee, and Holyoke that same day and the next.

Police say the suspects were seen in what appeared to be a blue mini-van. They are asking you to take a close look at the photos.

Photo: South Hadley Police Department

If you recognize them or have any information, please contact Detective Tucker by email at TuckerB@SouthHadleyPolice.org or by phone at (413) 538-8231 ext. 318.

You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling (413) 538-8231 then press 6.