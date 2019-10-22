South Hadley Police still seeking suspects in bank card theft

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley Police still need your help identifying three suspects who they believe are involved in numerous fraudulent debit card charges.

A Visa debit card was left behind at a restaurant on September 2. That same day, and on September 3, police said the card was used in South Hadley.

In Holyoke and Chicopee at least three suspects were allegedly caught using the card in surveillance footage. Those suspects, pictured below are a black man who was accompanied by two Hispanic women.

Police say the suspects were seen in what appeared to be a blue mini-van.

Photo: South Hadley Police Department

Photo: Photo: South Hadley Police Department

Photo: South Hadley Police Department

Photo: South Hadley Police Department

Photo: South Hadley Police Department

Photo: South Hadley Police Department

Photo: South Hadley Police Department

If you recognize the suspects or have any information, please contact Detective Tucker by email at TuckerB@SouthHadleyPolice.org.

You can also call the South Hadley Police Department at (413)-538-8231 or leave an anonymous tip by calling that same number and pressing six.

Police are encouraging anyone who has information to contact them.