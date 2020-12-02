South Hadley Police urging residents not to answer scam calls

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The South Hadley Police Department is reminding residents to not answer phone numbers they don’t know and how to not get scammed.

According to the police department, there has been an increased amount of scam calls from the “Social Security Administration” telling people that their social security number is being suspended for suspicious activity, or it was being fraudulently used to launder money and drugs.

Police say the caller is telling people to make immediate payments to the government and the person is being told to buy gift cards and read off the numbers.

Scammers can “spoof” numbers, which shows one phone number on your caller ID, although it is more than likely not the number they are calling from. Scammers can even “spoof” a phone number to make it look like the police department is calling you.

South Hadley Police are urging residents to not answer these calls if you don’t recognize the number. If it’s important they will leave a message. Police are also reminding residents to never send payment via a gift card, I-Tunes card, etc. to someone demanding money over the phone.

That is not a type of payment government agencies like the Social Security Administration, IRS, or Police Department accept.