South Hadley Police warning about suspicious activity near school bus stops

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The South Hadley Police Department is warning about two incidents of suspicious activity while students are walking to their bus stops.

Police say the most recent incident was reported Thursday morning near Hartford and Spring Streets. A student was walking to the bus stop and said a red pick up truck seemed to be following them and stopped in the location of the student.

The student said the driver of the car was alone and described him as a white man in his 50s to 60s with a beard. The driver made no contact with the student but his actions were “unnerving.”

Police say the first incident occurred on Tuesday on Granby Road. It was reported that a white man in a dark-colored SUV asked a student if they wanted a ride while walking to their bus stop.

South Hadley Police say it is unknown at this time whether these incidents are related or not and an investigation is continuing.

If anyone has any information contact the South Hadley Police Department at 413-538-8231.

Latest News: