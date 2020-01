SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley Police are reminding the public to lock their car doors after several break-ins took place in town last week.

According to police, from 11:00pm Tuesday to 4:00am Wednesday, several unlocked cars were broken into and had items stolen from them.

South Hadley police are asking residents who live in the neighborhoods where the break-ins happened to check their surveillance cameras for any suspects caught on camera.