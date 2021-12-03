South Hadley police warning residents of increase in car break-ins

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The South Hadley Police Department is warning residents of an increase in car break-ins throughout the town recently.

According to the department, police have receive an unusual amount of car break-in reports in different areas of town. The suspect or suspects are entering unlocked vehicles and taking anything of value.

Police are reminding residents to remove any valuables from your car at night and to lock your doors. If you see anything suspicious, you are asked to contact police at 413-538-8231 and dial 0 for the dispatcher.