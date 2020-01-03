South Hadley woman accused of beating victim with rock, fire poker, garden shears

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass (WWLP) – A South Hadley woman is being held without bail on charges of armed assault to murder a person over 60 in connection with an incident on December 23 and 24 in Leverett.

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Mary Carey told 22News, 48-year-old Rie Hachiyanagi was arraigned in Orange District Court on Friday and is being held in the Franklin County House of correction until her next hearing on February 4.

Carey said Hachiyanagi is accused of assaulting the victim in their home, beating them with a rock, fire poker, and garden shears and leaving them. The victim is expected to survive but has severe injuries.

Hachiyanagi is also charged with three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, one count of mayhem, and one count of armed assault in a dwelling.