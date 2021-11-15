Southampton police arrest man that allegedly put unknown liquid into car’s gas tank

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Winchendon man has been arrested by Southampton police Monday after an incident at the Big Y parking lot.

Officers were called to the parking lot around 4:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a suspicious person allegedly putting something into a gas tank of a parked vehicle. By the time officers arrived, the person had left the area. Witnesses were able to provide police with enough information to identify the suspect, 37-year-old Alexander Yee of Winchendon in Worcester County.

On Monday around 4:45 p.m., Southampton and Winchendon officers arrested Yee at his home. He has been charged with Breaking and Entering into a Motor Vehicle as well as Malicious Destruction to a Motor Vehicle.

The Southampton Police say they are continuing to look into the incident to examine if there is any underlying motives and if this is similar to incidents in other nearby communities. No other information on the suspect or incidents posted on social media was confirmed at this time.