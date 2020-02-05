Breaking News
President Trump acquited on both articles of impeachment
1  of  2
Closings and Delays
Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997 Springfield Museums

Southampton police arrest man with federal warrant during traffic stop

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTHAMPTON POLICE

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Southampton Police Department arrested a man with a federal warrant, seizing an illegal firearm and drugs.

The Southampton Police told 22News that 29-year-old Wilmar Chum of Springfield was arrested at 5:00 pm on Monday after an officer conducted a routine traffic stop on route 10 in Southampton.

Officers found a loaded 9mm pistol with defaced serial numbers, several bags of cocaine, a scale. and over $300 in cash. Chum was turned over to federal authorities but his charges have not been made public.

22News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories