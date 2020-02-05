Southampton police arrest man with federal warrant during traffic stop

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Southampton Police Department arrested a man with a federal warrant, seizing an illegal firearm and drugs.

The Southampton Police told 22News that 29-year-old Wilmar Chum of Springfield was arrested at 5:00 pm on Monday after an officer conducted a routine traffic stop on route 10 in Southampton.

Officers found a loaded 9mm pistol with defaced serial numbers, several bags of cocaine, a scale. and over $300 in cash. Chum was turned over to federal authorities but his charges have not been made public.

22News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.