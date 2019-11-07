Southampton police reminding residents not to drive on local farm

The picture is the recent damage done by vehicles that drove on the farm. (Photo: Southampton Police Department)

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – The Southampton Police Department is reminding recreational users of the Szcypta Conservation Land on Glendale Road that unauthorized motor vehicles are prohibited from driving on the property.

According to the Southampton Police Department, any recreational user who drives a motor vehicle within this area is subject to a $250 fine and their vehicle will be towed.

Police want residents to continue to use the property but to be respectful of it.

According to the Town of Southampton, “the Szczypta Conservation Farm is managed by the Southampton Conservation Commission for the protection of the town’s water supply and the enjoyment of the residents of Southampton.”

Vehicles allowed on the property are the local farmer who leases the property and town water department employees during the course of their employment.