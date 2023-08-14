PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Massachusetts man was arrested Sunday afternoon after he allegedly drove his motorcycle through a parade in Plainfield.

According to police, 23-year-old Constantinos Karamanakis from Southbridge, Massachusetts was arrested and charged with failure to obey stop sign, disobeying the signal of a officer, interfering with an officer and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Constantinos Karamanakis ( Photo Courtesy: Plainfield Police Department)

The incident occurred during the VJ Day parade in the Moosup village. Police say Karamanakis failed to obey a stop sign, disregarded signals from officers and drove his motorcycle on the parade route to Prospect Street.

Officers were able to locate the 23-year-old shortly after the incident and while police were investigating, Karamanakis started to become uncooperative and pulled away from an officer while they were conducting a pat down.

Karamanakis is being held on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 14.