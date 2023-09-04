SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Southbridge man has been arrested following an investigation into two people being stabbed early Sunday morning.

According to Southbridge police, officers were called to a business on Pleasant Street around 1:12 a.m. for a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, two stabbing victims were found and the suspect had just left the area in a vehicle. One person had a laceration on their hand and the other was stabbed in the chest. Both were taken to the hospital for their injuries and are expected to be okay.

Detectives investigating the incident reviewed video surveillance footage and talked to multiple witnesses. They identified the suspect as 31-year-old Jose Luis Mandujano of Southbridge.

Mandujano was located a short time later at his home on Charlton Street. After a brief struggle with police, he was arrested and will be charged with the following:

Assault with intent to commit a felony to with murder

Two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon with a knife

Disorderly conduct

Disturbing the peace

Mandujano is being held on a $25,040 cash bail until his arraignment in Dudley District Court on Tuesday.