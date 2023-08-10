SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Southbridge man has been sentenced to prison for a package of drugs shipped to his home from Puerto Rico.

Revel Pedro Rivera, 43, of Southbridge pleaded guilty back in February 2022 for one count of attempted possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine. He was sentenced on Wednesday to six months in prison and two years of supervised release with the first 6 months in home confinement.

In July 2020, a package shipped to Rivera and filled with a kilogram of cocaine was intercepted by law enforcement. The officers replaced the package with a counterfeit substance and delivered it to Rivera. After Rivera accepted the package, he was arrested.