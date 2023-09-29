SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Southbridge man was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to selling drugs.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Officer, in September 2021 35-year-old Christopher Williams of Southbridge pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine and one count of distribution of 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine.

On Thursday, Williams was sentenced to prison for one year followed by two years of supervised release.

In January 2021, Williams sold multiple ounces of methamphetamine worth $4,500 to an undercover officer in Southbridge.