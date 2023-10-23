SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Southbridge woman was arrested Thursday after police searched her apartment on Main Street and found drugs as well as a firearm and ammunition.

According to Southbridge Police, police executed a search warrant around 6:00 a.m. Thursday on a Main Street apartment. Officers seized the following items from inside:

Approximately 90 grams of suspected fentanyl packaged for distribution

Approximately 70 grams of suspected cocaine packaged for distribution

Multiple digital scales and other packaging materials commonly used for the distribution of narcotics.

A loaded 9mm handgun equipped with a high-capacity magazine with numerous live rounds of ammunition

Credit: Southbridge Police Department

Police arrested 30-year-old Delia Anderson of Southbridge for trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in cocaine, being in possession of a firearm without an LTC, unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm, improper storage of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.