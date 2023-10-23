SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Southbridge woman was arrested Thursday after police searched her apartment on Main Street and found drugs as well as a firearm and ammunition.
According to Southbridge Police, police executed a search warrant around 6:00 a.m. Thursday on a Main Street apartment. Officers seized the following items from inside:
- Approximately 90 grams of suspected fentanyl packaged for distribution
- Approximately 70 grams of suspected cocaine packaged for distribution
- Multiple digital scales and other packaging materials commonly used for the distribution of narcotics.
- A loaded 9mm handgun equipped with a high-capacity magazine with numerous live rounds of ammunition
Police arrested 30-year-old Delia Anderson of Southbridge for trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in cocaine, being in possession of a firearm without an LTC, unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm, improper storage of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.
