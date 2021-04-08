Southwick K-9 General assists in finding car theft suspect in Suffield

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Southwick Police Department’s K-9 General assisted in finding a suspect that allegedly broke into vehicles in Suffield.

The Suffield Police were called on Wednesday for a suspicious driver allegedly taking items from cars. Around 2:45 a.m. Thursday morning, police received more complaints involving the same driver. Officers found the vehicle and used spike strips to stop the car before a pursuit could begin. The driver attempted to drive away with flat tires and his car was later found disabled and unoccupied on the Route 190 bridge.

Suffield Police called for assistance from the Southwick Police Department to search for the man after he ran away from the vehicle. Sergeant Mike Westcott and K-9 General were involved in a lengthy tracking of the suspect but General eventually found the suspect in the backyard of a home in Suffield.

The suspect, Joshua Soler of New Britain, was arrested without incident. Soler has been charged with Conspiracy to Commit Burglary 3rd, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 6th, Interfering with a Police Officer, and Simple Trespass.

The department is warning residence that car break-ins are an ongoing problem throughout western Massachusetts and Connecticut and everyone should lock their doors at night.