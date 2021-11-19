Southwick man arrested after he allegedly removed GPS bracelet

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Southwick man was arrested after he allegedly removed his court-ordered GPS ankle bracelet and had two outstanding default warrants.

According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, members of the Springfield Police Department’s Firearms Investigation Unit, U.S. Marshals Task Force, Massachusetts State Police VFAS, Hampden County SAFE Unit, and Hampden County Sheriff’s Department arrested 25-year-old Demetrius Caballero on the 900 block of St. James Avenue in Springfield.

Officers found Caballero inside a car that was parked in a parking lot on St. James Boulevard. As officers approached the car, Caballero put his car into reverse and drove backwards over the curb, over the sidewalk and, into oncoming traffic on St. James Avenue. He continued in reverse hitting a street sign and an unmarked cruiser.

The car came to a stop on St. James Avenue and Caballero was arrested as he attempted to run away. Inside the car were three young children and an adult male. In a search of the car, detectives seized approximately a pound of marijuana.

Demetrius Caballero of Southwick is charged with the following:

Reckless Endangerment of a Child (3 Counts)

Failure to Stop for Police

Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Resisting Arrest

Default Warrant (Hampden Superior Court)

– Possession of a Firearm without a FID Card (2 Counts)

– Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm

– Possession of Large Capacity Firearm during the commission of a Felony

– Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card

– Possession of a Firearm during the commission of a Felony

– Improper Storage of a Firearm

– Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm near a minor

– Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

– Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class C Drug (2 Counts)

– Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License (2 Counts)

– Carrying a Firearm without a License (2 Counts)

– Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm

– Receiving Stolen Property

– Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card

– Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

– Failure to Stop for Police

– Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

– Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class C Drug

Massachusetts State Police along with Westfield Police arrested Caballero after a search warrant was executed at his home in 2020. During that search, investigators seized the following: