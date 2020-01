SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The Southwick Police Department is looking to identify a woman accused of attempted larceny in Connecticut and Southwick.

According to the Southwick Department, the woman shown in the photo is a person of interest in several attempts of larceny from several local banks. She is believed to be wearing a wig.

Photo: Southwick Police Department

If you are able to identify this woman, you are asked to contact Southwick Police at 413-569-5348.