SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A Southwick home was broken into while the residents were home Wednesday morning.

The Southwick Police Department Detective Bureau is looking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and, or owner that was involved in a breaking and entering of a home. The police say that the vehicle pictured below is believed to be involved.

Southwick Police Department

It is asked that if you have any information regarding the vehicle and or the owner, contact the Southwick Police Department hotline at 413-569-5348 ext. 250.