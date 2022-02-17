SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Southwick police are looking to identify the owner of a truck believed to be used during a breaking and entering incident Wednesday morning.

The suspect allegedly stole numerous personal belongings and a handgun from a home on South Longyard Road early Wednesday morning, according to Southwick police. The vehicle was seen leaving the home traveling southbound on South Longyard Road and is believed to have driven into Connecticut.

Police say the same vehicle was used in a breaking and entering in a nearby town in Connecticut on January 21.





Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to contact the Southwick Police Department at 413-569-5348 extension 250. Residents on South Longyard Road are also asked to check any surveillance cameras for the vehicle between 8:05 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. Wednesday morning.