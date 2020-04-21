Southwick police looking to identify individual involved in larceny

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Southwick police are seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual involved in a larceny that took place on April 14 in the College Highway area.
According to the Southwick Police Department, they realize the individual cannot be identified from the photos, but point out that the person is wearing a unique pair of sneakers and a sweatshirt. Police said those who may be familiar with those pieces of clothing may know the individual.
If you have any information that may help identify the Individual, you are asked to contact the Southwick Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 413-563-5348, ext. 259.