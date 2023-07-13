SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The Southwick Police Department is seeking the publics help in identifying individuals believed to be connected to a series of car break-ins and vehicle thefts that occurred in the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 12.

Courtesy of Southwick Police

Courtesy of Southwick Police

Courtesy of Southwick Police

Courtesy of Southwick Police

Courtesy of Southwick Police

According to Southwick Police, the persons depicted in the attached images were involved with numerous car break-ins and two vehicle thefts in the early morning hours of July 12.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southwick Police Department at (413) 569-5348.