SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The Southwick Police Department is seeking the publics help in identifying individuals believed to be connected to a series of car break-ins and vehicle thefts that occurred in the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 12.

  • Courtesy of Southwick Police
According to Southwick Police, the persons depicted in the attached images were involved with numerous car break-ins and two vehicle thefts in the early morning hours of July 12.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southwick Police Department at (413) 569-5348.