SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Four juveniles were arrested and a suspect is still wanted after a police chase in Southwick.

The Southwick Police Department said that early Sunday morning, they attempted to stop a car that they said was related to a series of car thefts in town. Police say that the driver refused to stop.

Officers chased it to the state line, where they were met by officers from Suffield. They were able to stop the car, but five people ran out.

Four juveniles from Connecticut were arrested, and police are still searching for the other suspect.

The car was identified as having been stolen from Plainville, Connecticut.