SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The Southwick Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying an individual allegedly involved in the use of stolen credit cards.

According to a photo shared by the Southwick Police Department, it appears the suspect is a man wearing a blue button-up shirt, a cap, and a mask.

If you are able to identify the individual in the photo, you are asked to contact the Southwick Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 413-569-5348 ext. 250.