Southwick restaurant owner pleads guilty to filing false tax returns

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Southwick restaurant owner pleaded guilty in Springfield’s federal court on Monday, in connection with failing to file a tax return.

According to the Department of Justice, 62-year-old Giuseppe Scuderi of West Suffield, Connecticut, admitted, on behalf of this corporation, that Scuderi’s Inc. filed false tax returns. The restaurant owner pleaded guilty to one count of failing to file a tax return for the year 2015, and Scuderi’s Inc. pleaded guilty to five counts of filing false tax returns from 2010 through 2014.

Court documents show that Scuderi was the owner of a Southwick restaurant that generated a substantial about of cash sales. From 2010 to 2014, Scuderi is said to have taken cash from the business and did not declare it as income.

The court said he kept two sets of off-books, which showed both the actual sales if the business and the sales disclosed on his tax returns. The Justice Department said Scuderi failed to pay $170,769 in taxes to the government.

On May 3, the Scuderi and the restaurant itself were charged. He faces no more than one year in prison, up to one year of supervised release and a $25,000 fine.

A sentencing has been scheduled for September 19.