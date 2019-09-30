Southwick restaurant owner sentenced for failing to file tax returns

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – A Southwick restaurant owner was sentenced to six months in prison Friday for failing to file tax returns.

According to United States Attorney Andrew Lelling, 62-year-old Giuseppe Scuderi of Connecticut pleaded guilty in June to one count of failing to file a tax return in 2015 and his company pleaded guilty to five counts of filing false tax returns from 2010 to 2014.

The court documents state that Scuderi was the owner of a restaurant in Southwick that made a substantial amount of cash sales. The documents say he took cash from the business, did not declare it as income and kept two sets of books which had both the actual sales of the business and the sales disclosed on his tax returns.

Lelling said, as a result, Scuderi failed to pay $170,769 in taxes to the government. He is sentenced to six months in prison and ordered to pay $170,769 in restitution. Scuderi and Scuderi’s Inc. were charged on May 3, 2019.