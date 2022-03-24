AGAWAM, Mass (WWLP) – A spa manager is facing kidnapping charges after allegedly locking a former employee inside Zenergy Spa in Agawam during closed hours.

A warrant from the Westfield District Court on March 15 was given to the 52-year-old Zenergy Spa manager, Junying Zhang after being filed under a criminal complaint about a kidnapping.

According to a criminal docket provided by the Trial Court of Massachusetts District Court Department, at around 2:45 a.m. on March 1, Agawam officers were called to Zenergy Spa on 13 South Bridge Drive in Agawam. A man speaking Chinese had claimed that he was being held against his will and needed medical help.

According to a 911 call made on the day of the incident, the victim said, “I am being held by my boss in an office without air. I’m having trouble breathing and need first aid. The door is locked, I have no keys. I need a tool to hit the door and I need an ambulance.” Agawam Officer Adam Howe confirmed in a statement from the criminal dockets that the victim had been locked in the spa against his will.

When officers arrived at Zenergy Spa, they saw a man standing inside which could only be opened with a key from the inside or outside. The man found behind the door was the victim that appeared to be in emotional stress from noticeable crying and sweating. The Agawam Fire Department was called to open the door and the victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center.

Health inspector Michael Theroux, building inspector William Scott, and Agawam fire inspector investigated the violations that occurred at the spa. During the investigation, Agawam Officer Howe spoke with Donald Hale, the owner of the spa. Hale told the officer that the victim locked himself inside after being fired.

According to the criminal docket, the victim was hired on February 1 and Zhang informed the victim that he was able to sleep at the spa because she had no more room in the apartment where employees usually stay.

The victim had stayed every night at the spa since he started working there, but each night Zhang had locked the door. The victim asked Zhang for a key, but she allegedly refused to give him one. He had been sleeping in massage rooms and a back bedroom area. The bedroom contained a large bed, luggage, hairdryers, towels, and other supplies.

The victim informed Zhang that it was dangerous and illegal for him to be living there. He then offered to pay rent to live somewhere else, but Zhang allegedly insisted he’d live at the spa. If he did leave, Zhang would withhold his wages, the victim told Officer Howe.

Zhang had a few rules for the victim such as not turning on the lights at night, not opening the curtains, not standing in front of windows so he wouldn’t be visible, and quietly clean each morning so the next-door business couldn’t hear.

The victim was reported to not have been physically abused or threatened during his employment at the spa.

The defendant, Zhang had been arraigned and advised at the Westfield District Court for a potential bail revocation as of March 21. Cash bail had been posted after a hearing on conditions, the bail had been set to $1,000. Zhang is scheduled to be arraigned on April 12.