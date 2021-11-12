SPD arrest two, seize firearm and 455 bags of heroin

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The Springfield Police Department’s Firearms Investigation Unit made two arrests Thursday night, seizing a loaded high capacity firearm and approximately 455 bags of heroin.

Detectives in the Firearms Investigation Unit received information that an individual was in possession of a firearm on the 100 block of Spring Street. Detectives began to surveil the area and with the assistance of the Real-Time Analysis Center were able to observe two suspects in that area. While waiting for additional Detectives due to the nature of the call, the suspects began walking onto Chestnut Street. Detectives approached both suspects and they began to run.

One suspect, later identified as Yadiel Pena-Vazquez, removed a firearm from his waistband and attempted to discard it into a trash can before dropping it at his feet. Detective placed Pena-Vazquez under arrest, seized the loaded high capacity firearm and four bags of heroin.

The other suspect, Jovaniel Gonzalez-Oyola, was taken into custody on Harrison Street. Detectives recovered approximately 450 bags of heroin. Members of the Firearms Investigation Unit arrested Gonzalez-Oyola on October 7th inside a home on Lincoln Street where three illegally possessed firearms and a trafficking weight of heroin were seized.

29 year old Yadiel Pena-Vazquez of Springfield is charged with:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded High Capacity Firearm on a Public Way

Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number

Possession of a Class A Drug

18 year old Jovaniel Gonzalez-Oyola of Springfield is charged with:

• Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug