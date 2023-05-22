SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police are currently investigating a shooting that took place Monday afternoon in the area of Acorn and Sycamore street, a male gunshot victim with serious injuries, according to Springfield Police.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, at approximately 3:20 p.m., officers responded to the area of Acorn and Sycamore streets for a ShotSpotter activation, a short time later a male gunshot victim was privately escorted to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

Walsh added that the SPD Detective Unit is investigating and if you have any information on this shooting, to anonymously text a tip, by texting CRIMES (274637) type SOLVE and then your tip.