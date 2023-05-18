SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police officers responded to the 900 block of Worthington Street Thursday evening for a ShotSpotter activation.

According to a tweet from Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday, officers located an adult male gunshot victim on the 900 block of Worthington Street, after receiving a ShotSpotter activation.

Walsh added that the victim was transported to Baystate Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The SPD Detective Bureau is currently investigating.

22News will continue to update this story as new details emerge.