Springfield apartment condemned due to living conditions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A Springfield man is facing multiple firearm charges and two counts of reckless endangerment of a child after police seized a gun that was in close proximity to children.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, officers received information that a teenager was in possession of a firearm at an apartment on Greene Street around 1:00 a.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived 32-year-old Brandon Aponte allowed them to search for the teenager who was allegedly not home at the time.

Walsh said officers located an unsecured firearm that was in close proximity to where two young children were sleeping and saw a magazine and ammunition in plain sight inside the apartment.

Officers noticed that the apartment’s living conditions were “uninhabitable” due to trash and Code Enforcement Inspectors condemned the apartment, according to Walsh.

Aponte was arrested and the mother and children were sent to stay with a relative. Department of Children and Families was notified. Aponte is facing the following charges: