ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) — "We're going to be there for you." That's the message the staff at a West Texas Walmart location want to share with the community after a deadly mass-shooting in Odessa, Texas.

Employees at Walmart #3645 dropped off water, sport drinks, and sandwiches for investigators who have spent hours combing through evidence after a gunman killed at least seven people and hurt more than 20 others.